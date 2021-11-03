Minnesota State Auditor’s Office Receives Highest Rating in Peer Review - November 3, 2021

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha’s office received the highest possible rating from a peer review conducted by the National State Auditors Association (NSAA).

“As Minnesotans, we aim for top ratings in everything we do.” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “The OSA’s peer review performance shows our staff achieves those high expectations.”

Receiving the highest peer review rating confirms that the OSA’s system of quality control conforms to Government Auditing Standards and produces reliable audits.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedicated professionals in the Office of the State Auditor. This top rating is even more evidence of the skill and thoroughness of our staff.”

Representatives from Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, and Utah and a federal government representative from Missouri conducted the peer review, which is required for compliance with Government Auditing Standards promulgated by the United States Government Accountability Office. They evaluated a representative selection of audits conducted from October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. State audit organizations can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiencies, or fail. The OSA was given the top rating of pass on Friday, October 29th, 2021.

The complete NSAA peer review report is available on the OSA website.