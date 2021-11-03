Gov. Lee Announces Megasite Authority Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and Charlie Tuggle to the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee. Gov. Lee’s appointments follow the announcement of Clay Bright as Megasite Authority CEO.

“The Megasite Authority will play an important role in the success of this historic project, and these qualified Tennesseans bring the expertise needed for the site to thrive,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident they will lead with integrity and look forward to their service.”

Huffman serves as the mayor of Tipton County, a role he has held for over 35 years. Huffman formerly served as a member of the Memphis Regional Megasite Authority since its inception in 2006.

Tuggle serves as the executive vice president and general counsel for First Horizon National. Tuggle brings decades of private sector business development experience to this role and resides in Memphis.

The Megasite Authority will provide services necessary for the operation and development of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Megasite of West Tennessee.

Gov. Lee’s appointments follow his signing of the Megasite Authority legislation.

