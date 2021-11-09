JetBlue Airways implements innovative solution from Helix Wireless and futureproofs connectivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Helix Wireless today announces its partnership with JetBlue Airways to deploy its SmartSIM™ to wirelessly download flight and aircraft information from JetBlue’s new Airbus A220 aircraft. Using the Helix SmartSIM™, a wireless connection will be established to upload aircraft sensor information from the aircraft to JetBlue’s secure infrastructure upon landing.
“JetBlue selected Helix to enable connectivity across various cellular networks both
domestically and internationally to provide a seamless connection across JetBlue’s network”, said Chuck Cook, Director Communications, Navigation, Surveillance & Technical Programs. With the SmartSIM™, JetBlue can connect to over 700 networks globally in a seamless manner.
“They are an organization that demonstrates great integrity and diligence in everything they
do. They bring people together every day and this partnership ties into what our mission is;
connecting people all over the globe,” said John Squillace, CEO of Helix Wireless.
The deployment of JetBlue’s Airbus A220 aircraft with the Helix Wireless SmartSIM™ is ongoing.
Many providers are retiring 3G in favor of 4G LTE networks, and the countdown is on, as 2022 deadlines approach. This transition will impact a variety of business operations, connected vehicles, asset tracking, airlines, and more. Helix Wireless has the technology and partnerships that can help such businesses, ensuring a smooth transition into a plan that can be futureproof.
About Helix Wireless:
Helix Wireless, Inc. is a telecommunications company based in Kearny, New Jersey. They focus
on providing efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT. With over 40
years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success for consumers and
Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their
clients to reach their goals.
For more information about Helix Wireless, their people or to get connected, visit
helixwireless.co
Follow at Facebook and Instagram for news and information about Helix Wireless:
@HelixWirelessco
About JetBlue:
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)
Celina Condo
