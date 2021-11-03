Bellus All Natural Labs Launches Make Your Own Skincare Serum Kits
Kits include step-by-step expert instruction on how to make customized luxury serumsPOMPTON PLAINS, N.J. , UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning and innovative Bellus All Natural Labs has created the world’s first interactive beauty experience, allowing consumers to easily create their own unique blend of high-quality, beautifully formulated skincare serums.
“Our make your own serum kits are an incredible and unique way to kick back and have some fun with friends, family or co-workers,” said Kristina Cimo, the CEO and co-founder of Bellus All Natural Labs. “And best of all, you’ll walk away with a personalized skincare product that will change the way you look at skincare forever. From skincare newbies to beauty connoisseurs, the make your own serum kit is the ultimate addition to any routine.”
The kit brings an interactive, at-home, premium formulation experience to each client. Each kit lets users create three unique facial serums (PLUMP, ANTIOX, BRIGHT), structured to fit into any routine for any skin type.
Once the user receives the package, he or she scans the inside QR code and is virtually transported to the Bellus Lab. Once there, Cimo, an expert chemist, will walk people through and break down the step-by-step expert instruction on making their luxury serums.
“You can build your skincare routine with confidence knowing that you’re being backed up by some of the most innovative minds in the industry,” Cimo said.
“Whether you want a formula to help you plump up your skin, brighten your complexion or boost it with rejuvenating antioxidants, Bellus All Natural Labs lets you experience the magic of skincare formulation for yourself and puts you in the driver’s seat of your beauty journey,” said Cimo, who added that she believes the kit will change the skincare world.
Among its many ingredients, the kits include a base blend made with sunflower, passion fruit and apricot – all of which are great for penetrating and carrying the active ingredients deep into the skin; argon and jojoba oils, which have anti-aging properties, and olive squalene, which mimics the good oil in skin and is an emollient-rich, deeply penetrating, lightweight Vitamin E antioxidant; an antioxidant-rich hibiscus extract that boosts skin immunity; and a serum packed with pineapple bromelain (a mix of enzymes) that stimulates collagen production and boosts skin firmness. This serum acts as a light topical exfoliant to promote healthy cell renewal and skin glow.
In addition to providing skincare solutions, Bellus All Natural Labs helps build new skincare brands through its private label.
Bellus All Natural Labs offers superior, all-natural ingredients and expert chemists. It was named a winner in the 2020 Clean Beauty Awards and in 2021 was named Manufacturer of the Year by the NJMEP.
To learn more about, or to order a make your own serum kit, visit sbellus.com/skincare-kits.
To learn more about Bellus All Natural Labs, visit sbellus.com.
About Bellus All Natural Labs
Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Michael and Kristina Cimo, Bellus Labs works with some of the most cutting-edge businesses and entrepreneurs to create high-quality, all-natural and expertly crafted beauty and skincare products designed for a robust market of eager customers.
