Stuckey & Company Partners with BridgeNet
Stuckey & Company to offer standard and preferred carrier quotes on the BridgeNet quoting platform
The partnership with Stuckey adds a local distribution network as well as the industry's top rated national standard and preferred carriers.”SALUDA, NC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BridgeNet and Stuckey & Company have entered into a partnership that will allow BridgeNet’s quoting platform to expand their carrier offerings to include standard and preferred carriers. BridgeNet’s proprietary APIs and Stuckey’s national standard and preferred markets will create customized insurance-buying experiences for a much larger audience, making it easier for affinity groups and independent insurance agents to provide quotes for personal auto insurance to more customers.
— Tim Morris, CEO, BridgeNet Insurance
“We want to allow the platforms who use our APIs to focus their energy on user experience without worrying about compliance, training sales staff, or dozens of carrier contracts. The partnership with Stuckey adds a local distribution network as well as the industry's top rated national standard and preferred carriers.” Tim Morris, CEO, BridgeNet Insurance
Stuckey & Company is a 30 year old traditional national wholesale broker with over 800 locally licensed agents that are trained on the sales and service of personal auto insurance products. Stuckey’s national personal lines carriers include: The Hartford, Travelers, Nationwide, MetLife, Allstate, Safeco, AIG, Chubb, Encompass and others.
With BridgeNet's API technology, Stuckey will be able to bring that same efficiency and convenience to the insurance buying process, delivering accurate quotes from both Stuckey & Company and BridgeNet’s network of insurance carriers.
“BridgeNet will help bring together a set of technology tools and industry experience that is unique to the market. The combination of BridgeNet’s technology and Stuckey & Company’s network of agents and carriers will allow us to offer a whole new level of partnership to our agents. We believe that it will help change the role that an agent plays with their client.” Dwight Stuckey, President, Stuckey & Company
About BridgeNet
BridgeNet is a non-standard wholesaler who has built an enterprise-class, secure technology solution to find a local agent, quote coverage, and take payment for automobile insurance. BridgeNet differentiates itself by using simple easy to use developer documentation, uptime reliability, and the ability to monitor how the data converts from quote to an issued policy.
BridgeNet supports regional non-standard personal lines insurance carriers in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, LA, MO, NM, NV, OH, OK, TN and TX.
About Stuckey & Company
Founded in 1991, Stuckey & Company is a standard and preferred national wholesale broker and program manager. With 1,200 licensed insurance agencies and backed by A+XV rated insurance carriers, Stuckey & Company is dedicated to our local independent agency network. We offer our agents in-depth industry knowledge for personal, commercial, professional and surplus lines insurance coverage. Stuckey & Company is licensed in all states, except AK and HI.
Dwight Stuckey
Stuckey & Company
+1 636-590-7138
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn