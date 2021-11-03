Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,329 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement On Senate Republicans' Vote to Block Consideration of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Senate Republicans voted to block Floor consideration of H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act:

“Once again, Senate Republicans have weaponized the filibuster against broadly popular legislation, this time a bill that would ensure all Americans have their right to vote protected.  The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for my dear friend and a tireless champion for civil rights, would restore the full protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act for which he marched, organized, and nearly lost his life in Selma.  Since the Supreme Court struck part of that law down in 2013, we have witnessed an alarming increase in discriminatory laws and other restrictive practices imposed by Republican-led states and local jurisdictions, all designed to subvert the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and prevent eligible voters from accessing the ballot box.  Legislation like H.R. 4 or the Senate’s Freedom to Vote Act are necessary to defend ballot access for all Americans.     “This move by Senate Republicans is further evidence not only that they remain committed to voter suppression for partisan purposes but also that the filibuster, an instrument of gridlock, must be eliminated for the sake of our democracy.  In spite of Republican obstruction, Democrats in Congress remain committed to the fight for voting rights and will continue to deliver, For the People, legislation that protects our democracy and defends the rights guaranteed under our Constitution.”  

You just read:

Hoyer Statement On Senate Republicans' Vote to Block Consideration of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.