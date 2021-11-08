Submit Release
MagicKitchen.com Rises to Meet Customers’ Needs by Adding UPS Shipping Options

In an effort to provide customers more options, MagicKitchen.com now offers both UPS and Fed Ex for customer deliveries

At MagicKitchen.com, we are committed to enhancing the customer experience by listening to their needs and responding accordingly.”
— Greg Miller
LENEXA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagicKitchen.com, a leading national prepared meal delivery service, providing families and seniors with delicious chef-prepared meals, has added UPS shipping options to provide more choices for their customers. The company previously offered only FedEx shipping but felt it important to offer more options when they are available.

With the addition of UPS shipping options, customers are able to select the carrier they prefer, and the service they would like to deliver their orders. Upon check out, customers can now view both UPS and FedEx shipping rates and select the method that best meets their needs.

“At MagicKitchen.com, we are committed to enhancing the customer experience by listening to their needs and responding accordingly,” said Greg Miller, CEO of MagicKitchen.com. "FedEx has met our shipping needs as our sole shipping provider for years, but with greatly expanded demand on their services, there have been some delays on delivery. Hopefully, things will improve with Fed Ex, but at this time we want to make sure customers can choose which delivery option they want."

For those looking for homestyle frozen meals delivered to their door, MagicKitchen.com provides a wide selection of options to meet a variety of tastes and dietary needs. Customers can order a-la-carte by meal or type of dish, and/or complete meals based on nutritional needs like low-sodium, diabetic-friendly, and renal foods. MagicKitchen.com has various optional meal program options that auto-ship meals based on a pre-set schedule. As well, customers can send meal gifts to friends and family to celebrate a variety of special occasions or to help others in need.

To learn more or to shop MagicKitchen.com’s selection of chef-prepared meals, visit https://www.magickitchen.com/

Greg Miller
Magic Kitchen
+1 816-492-3270
email us here
MagicKitchen Frozen Meals Delivered!

MagicKitchen.com Rises to Meet Customers' Needs by Adding UPS Shipping Options

