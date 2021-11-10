Propark Mobility and Way.com Launch Innovative Parking Partnership

Both pioneers in the industry, the companies have joined forces to provide parking solutions across the United States.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super auto app Way.com has announced that it has expanded its partnership with Propark Mobility to provide innovative parking solutions across the United States.

“Our partnership with Way.com has already provided our guests across the country with a convenient way of paying for and reserving a parking space from the comfort of their home or office,” explained John Schmid, Propark’s Chief Executive Officer. “As our relationship has evolved, we’re looking at blazing new trails, specifically with the growing consumer need for specialized parking for electric vehicles.”

Both pioneers in the parking industry, the two companies began working together in 2015. The expansion of the partnership will encompass all of Propark Mobility’s assets across the nation, with a specialized focus on EV charging station parking reservations, driven by Way.com’s industry-leading reservations engine and technology platform.

“With their tech-forward approach in finding cost-effective solutions for their customers, we felt there was great synergy with Propark, and have really enjoyed a seamless relationship with the team.” said Bhumi Bhutani, Cofounder of Way.com. “We’re looking forward to the next phase of the partnership.”

About Propark Mobility:

Propark Mobility is one of the country’s largest privately-owned parking companies, providing full-service parking and mobility services for over 600 hospitality, healthcare, commercial, and off-airport locations, in over 100 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit www.propark.com

About Way.com

Way.com has quickly become the leading financial platform for the future of car ownership, where 4 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The team at the #1 auto super app believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2020 with the company’s tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and over 120 insurance carriers covering all 50 states.



