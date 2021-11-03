United Tribes class observes SCJD remote proceedings

The Criminal Evidence and Procedure class from United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck spent Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, observing the South Central Judicial District ZOOM master calendar.

Following the completion of the case calendar, which included first appearances in both felony and misdemeanor cases, the students met by ZOOM with SCJD Judge James Hill and posed questions about the appearance process.

The UTTC course is led by instructor Mark R. Turner and focuses on the development of evidentiary rules in federal, state, and tribal courts. The course outline offers that the course will deal with general admissibility tests, rules of admissibility, and the law governing identification evidence will be covered. Specific emphasis is placed on the application of the rules in preparing for and presenting evidence in court.

Mr. Turner has in past years brought this class to the Burleigh County Courthouse, but COVID changed that practice. This was the first year students viewed the process by the ZOOM feature.