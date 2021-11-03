Scott Self Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor
Punta Gorda, Florida Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationPUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Self has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Scott is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.
As Founder of Retirement Planning Masters and a statewide presenter of safe money concepts, Scott has enjoyed helping people protect their retirement money. "Over the years, I have helped people save millions of dollars in retirement assets, and not one of those people have ever lost a penny from market downturns. There is something truly wonderful about being able to help people have peace about their financial future." Scott is able to sleep at night with the comfort of knowing his client's retirement funds are protected. It is his desire to give you that same peace of mind.
