Northcap Fund Raises 150 Million for Real Estate Investments

MIAMI , FLORIDA , USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami based boutique real estate investment firm NORTHCAP PARTNERS has raised an additional $150 million for a new Real Estate investment fund and is showing no signs of slowing down in their expansion of the fund.

NORTHCAP FUND managed by NORTHCAP PARTNERS is projected to reach $350 million at a minimum by the beginning of spring/summer 2022, The fund will focus primarily on purchasing multifamily and mixed-use real estate properties.

NORTHCAP FUND is expected to add to its existing portfolio of multifamily properties in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona, and North Carolina.

The newly released fund is being backed by private investors, insurance companies, public pensions, non-profits, and family offices.

Multifamily investment volume increased by 34% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 to reach $52.7 billion, according to CBRE.
Multi- Family investors are flooding the market as those markets soar. We have a wonderful opportunity to build a strong investment portfolio with consistent streams of income with value add to existing properties for a higher return. Inflation protection, low leverage, and diversification. strong returns for all our investment partners. We are extremely excited fir what the future will bring forward the Fund and our investment partners. Says Founders, Michael Reynoso and Matthew Campbell

