Alexavi Announces Partnership with Double Bond Pharmaceutical
LONDON, ENGLAND, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexavi, Ltd, a global clinical development and commercialisation services organization that helps small and mid-tier biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies successfully commercialise products, are pleased to announce that they have entered a collaborative partnership with Double Bond Pharmaceutical AB. Alexavi will be responsible for managing an Early Access to Treatment program on behalf of Double Bond. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Alexavi following its recent launch as a biotech services company.
The Early Access Program will enable access to a ground-breaking treatment paradigm for the treatment of Glioblastoma.
Glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive malignant form of all primary brain tumours, affects glial cells and accounts for 52% of all brain tissue tumour cases and 20% of all tumours inside the skull. Approximately 250,000 patients with Glioblastomas are identified globally each year.
The current standard of care is surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy. Double Bond’s Temodex® (Temozolomide gel) is a chemotherapy drug administered directly at the site of the tumour following surgical removal, in the form of a gel, thus ensuring that the therapeutic effect is felt precisely where it is needed. Temozolomide is a prodrug which destroys the tumour’s DNA and triggers the death of tumour cells.
Double Bond Pharmaceutical acquired Orphan Drug Designation for Temodex® (Temozolomide gel) from the European Medicines Agency in 2016. Whilst developing their own form of this product further (currently known as SI-053), they are making Temodex® available to physicians across the globe.
For more information on how physicians can access this treatment, please visit this link, where physicians can request to participate in the program.
About Alexavi, Ltd: Alexavi is a global clinical development and commercialisation services company to the small and mid-tier pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and medicinal products industry, founded in 2021 with the aim of providing companies tailored, outcomes-focused product development and acceleration. Alexavi seeks to change the current paradigm in this sector by getting new treatments to patients faster.
About Double Bond Pharmaceutical AB (DBP): DBP is a Swedish pharmaceutical company founded in 2014 with the aim of developing and commercializing innovative products and methods for the treatment of cancer, infections, autoimmune diseases and other diseases. The company specializes in brain cancer, liver cancer and pneumonia. Their main product is SI-053 (Temodex®), a topical form of temozolomide (TMZ) to be used in combination with current Standard of Care for the treatment of Glioblastoma.
