USDA and ODA fund 15 Oregon Specialty Crop Block Grant projects worth nearly $2m

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) conducts an annual competitive solicitation to award Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds. This year, 15 Oregon SCBGP projects were awarded grant funds totaling nearly $2 million. The purpose of the SCBGP is to help producers overcome obstacles, make their operation more profitable, and help them grow, making more competitive in the marketplace. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops including floriculture.

“Oregon is rich in agricultural diversity, and we saw that in this year’s Specialty Crop Block Grant applicants,” said ODA Director, Alexis Taylor. “I sincerely thank all of the applicants for taking the time to apply, ensuring Oregon is well represented at the federal level for its meaningful and innovative specialty crop projects. I look forward to following their progress and witnessing how the work is benefiting Oregon agriculture as a whole.”

2021 SCBGP awardees:

Chemeketa Community College

Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation

Oregon Department of Agriculture (Two awards for the Insect Pest Prevention and Management Department)

Oregon Potato Commission

Oregon Raspberry and Blackberry Commission

Oregon State Beekeepers Association

Oregon State University (six awards to various Primary Investigators)

Oregon Wine Board

Umpqua Valley Farm to School

Oregon ranks sixth in the nation in the production of specialty crops. Over the past ten years, Oregon has received close to $20 million in funding from the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which has paved the way for over 200 projects throughout the state and supporting the following priorities:

Local/regional/domestic/international market development, access, and certification

On Farm Labor Needs

Cross Commodity Collaboration

Food Safety Compliance and Traceability

Addressing Regulatory Burden

Productivities Enhancements, Innovation and Value Added Products

Agriculture and Food Related Priorities Identified by Oregon Solutions Network Regional Solutions Centers

The 2021 funded projects involve a diversity of crops and span a wide geographic area of Oregon agricultural production. A list and summary of all funded projects is available at https://oda.direct/SCBGP/

For more information, please contact Gabrielle Ugalde at (503) 986-6473.