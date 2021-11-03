Paul Lhevine Named President & Chief Executive Officer of Colorado Nonprofit Association
Paul Lhevine named as the new President & Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Nonprofit Association after a dynamic and multi-stage national search.
Paul’s brilliant leadership, decades of experience in philanthropic affairs, and drive to understand community needs will provide the bold leadership needed at this unique moment for the Association.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Lhevine named as the new President & CEO of the Colorado Nonprofit Association after a dynamic and multi-stage national search led by Kittleman & Associates. He will officially start his new role on December 1, 2021.
— Erin Pulling, Colorado Nonprofit Association Board Chair
“I’m honored to have this opportunity to help amplify the impact of our nonprofit sector and continue to build on the successes the Association has achieved since its founding 35 years ago,” shared Lhevine. “My passion for this position comes from my experiences working and volunteering in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, my connection to communities across our state, my desire to improve the lives of all Coloradans as well as my love and respect for all those who work and volunteer in the nonprofit sector."
Lhevine has 25 years of experience in community building, resource development, political affairs, and nonprofit management, succeeding at the intersection of social innovation and civic engagement. Lhevine is departing his current role as Chief Executive Officer of Swallow Hill Music, to begin a new chapter leading the Colorado Nonprofit Association.
Lhevine approaches leadership by creating focused organizations and developing teams of staff and volunteers with passion, energy, and vision. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation, is an alumnus of Leadership Denver, holds a law degree from Vermont Law School, and is a graduate of The Colorado College.
“We are thrilled to welcome Paul as Colorado Nonprofit Association’s President & CEO,” remarked Erin Pulling, Colorado Nonprofit Association Board Chair. “Paul’s brilliant leadership, decades of experience in philanthropic and civic affairs, drive to understand community needs, relentless enthusiasm, and innovative spirit will provide the bold leadership needed at this unique moment in time for Colorado Nonprofit Association as we create and serve the nation’s most effective, vibrant, and innovative nonprofit community.”
Prior to joining Swallow Hill Music, Lhevine led the Aurora Public Schools Foundation, where he served as Executive Director. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Denver 2008 Convention Host Committee and as Chief Operating Officer for Mile High United Way. He refined his change-management skills in these roles, bringing organizations to a greater level of mission fulfillment and revenue growth, and working to advance cross-sector partnerships that leverage resources and create outcomes beyond the sum of their parts.
“Congratulations to the Colorado Nonprofit Association. Paul Lhevine is a visionary and innovative leader who understands the critical role the nonprofit sector plays in Colorado,” said Christine Benero, President and CEO of Mile High United Way. “As a longtime CNA member and at a time when our sector is needed more than ever, we look forward to Paul’s leadership advocacy.”
Lhevine has been at the forefront of successful local and federal political and public affairs campaigns. Lhevine’s early career experience included working on campaign finance reform efforts at the National Civic League, managing congressional campaigns in Colorado and Alabama and serving as a legislative assistant to Congresswoman Diana DeGette. Paul also managed Hickenlooper for Mayor in 2003. Later, as a political consultant, he led the Coalition for a Better Colorado and assisted the American Red Cross Mile High Chapter with their legislative objectives.
“Paul’s energy, passion, unparalleled expertise, and vision for the future of Colorado Nonprofit Association shined during our arduous national search; we are delighted to welcome him,” said Jonathan Liebert, Colorado Nonprofit Association Board Member and Chair of the Search Committee.
ABOUT THE COLORADO NONPROFIT ASSOCIATION
Founded in 1986, the Colorado Nonprofit Association is a statewide nonprofit membership organization dedicated to making Colorado a better place for people to live by fostering an environment that supports nonprofits. The Association leads the nonprofit sector in influencing public policy and public opinion; serves our members with networking tools, trainings, communications, and administrative support; and strengthens the nonprofit community by convening organizations and addressing sector-wide issues. For more information, please visit www.ColoradoNonprofits.org or call (303) 832-5710.
