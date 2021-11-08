Sensible Care Awarded Air Force Contract for Expanded Military Mental Healthcare Efforts

Sensible Care, an innovative leader in behavioral healthcare, is working with the Air Force to expedite mental healthcare for service members and families.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensible Care, LLC, a Santa Ana-based mental health provider and software developer, announces its award of an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 21.1 Phase II contract. This Air Force-funded Research & Development contract will adapt Sensible Care’s existing technology suite to create a custom care coordination platform for the Air Force. This data sharing platform will significantly streamline off base referrals for military mental health patients, drastically reducing the time to care for our service members and their families, as well as the administrative burden placed on our military mental health specialists.

Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) across California already utilize Sensible Care’s platform and network of mental health providers to get patients into effective treatment, fast. This project, conducted in partnership with Mental Health Flight Commanders and Air Force psychologists, will dramatically expand the Military Health System’s ability to care for service members and their families in need of mental health services.

About Sensible Care: Sensible Care is a leading mental health platform that utilizes proprietary software to reduce provider burdens and strategically solve hurdles for quality mental healthcare. Patients are able to see psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists virtually or in-person in just a few days, using insurance they already have, instead of paying for a subscription. Founded and led by veterans, Sensible Care has the expertise to effectively provide solutions for mental health concerns unique to the military community.

To learn more about Sensible Care’s efforts in the military mental health space, contact Jaysen Ely, Defense Program Manager, at jaysen.ely@sensiblecare.com.

To learn more about Sensible Care, visit www.sensiblecare.com or contact Allison Kim, Director of Sales and Marketing, at allison.kim@sensiblecare.com.