Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - October 2021

Board Served Member City Selected Date Term Start Date Position End

Adult Education Advisory Council Lin Zhou Tacoma 10/1/2021 10/11/2021 10/9/2024

Adult Education Advisory Council Kenny Ryan Seattle 10/1/2021 10/11/2021 10/9/2024

Agency Head - Environmental and Land Use Hearings Office Dominga Soliz Olympia 10/18/2021 11/1/2021 1/1/2075

Auto Theft Prevention Authority Pete Fisher Fife 10/12/2021 11/19/2021 11/18/2025

Bellevue College Board of Trustees Sascha West Bellevue 10/15/2021 10/15/2021 6/30/2022

Boundary Review Board - Chelan County Duane Goehner Leavenworth 10/12/2021 10/12/2021 1/31/2025

Boundary Review Board - Chelan County Aaron Young MALAGA 10/12/2021 10/12/2021 1/31/2023

Criminal Justice Training Commission Jeffrey Anaya Brush Prairie 10/4/2021 10/4/2021 6/30/2026

Criminal Justice Training Commission Jared Couch Sedro-Woolley 10/4/2021 10/4/2021 6/30/2026

Criminal Justice Training Commission Nickeia Hunter Vancounver 10/4/2021 10/4/2021 6/30/2027

Criminal Justice Training Commission Walter Kendricks Spokane 10/4/2021 10/4/2021 6/30/2026

Criminal Justice Training Commission Sonia Joseph Auburn 10/22/2021 10/22/2021 6/30/2025

Criminal Justice Training Commission Trishandra Pickup Poulsbo 10/22/2021 10/22/2021 6/30/2023

Criminal Justice Training Commission Annalesa Thomas Tacoma 10/22/2021 10/22/2021 6/30/2027

Criminal Justice Training Commission Katrina Johnson TACOMA 10/22/2021 10/22/2021 6/30/2024

Developmental Disabilities Council George "Alex" Koval Vancouver 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 6/30/2024

Developmental Disabilities Council Thanh Kirkpatrick Lake Forest Park 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 6/30/2024

Economic Development Finance Authority, Washington Josephine Tamayo Murray Sequim 10/21/2021 10/21/2021 10/19/2025

Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The Kristopher Peters Olympia 10/26/2021 10/26/2021 9/30/2027

Gambling Commission Sarah Lawson Maple Valley 10/26/2021 10/26/2021 6/30/2027

Historic Preservation, Advisory Council on Eugenia Woo Seattle 10/1/2021 10/13/2021 10/12/2025

Historic Preservation, Advisory Council on Robert Mack Tacoma 10/1/2021 10/13/2021 10/12/2025

Independent Living Council, State Karin Morris Olympia 10/21/2021 10/21/2021 9/30/2024

Independent Living Council, State Naomi Marteeny Kirkland 10/21/2021 10/21/2021 9/30/2022

Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for Danna Summers Kenmore 10/12/2021 10/12/2021 1/6/2022

Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for Bernard Thomas Ferndale 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 1/6/2024

Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for Beth Krehbiel Olympia 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 1/6/2024

Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for Shellea Quillen JBLM 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 1/6/2024

Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for Dani Hoffman Seattle 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 1/6/2022

Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for Sheryl Fryberg Tulalip 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 1/6/2024

Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on Breean Beggs Spokane 10/21/2021 11/3/2021 11/2/2024

Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on Jimmy Hung Vashon 10/21/2021 11/3/2021 11/2/2024

Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on Nicole McGrath Seattle 10/21/2021 11/3/2021 11/2/2024

Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on Imari Romeo University Place 10/21/2021 11/3/2021 11/2/2024

Lake Washington Institute of Technology Board of Trustees Denise Jones-Baucke Bellevue 10/19/2021 10/19/2021 9/30/2022

Medical Commission, Washington Jimmy Chung Woodinville 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 6/30/2025

Medical Commission, Washington Christine Blake Blaine 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 6/30/2025

Medical Commission, Washington Arlene Dorrough Seatac 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 6/30/2025

Medical Commission, Washington Anjali D'Souza Seattle 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 6/30/2025

Olympic College Board of Trustees Cheryl Miller Silverdale 10/4/2021 10/4/2021 9/30/2026

Opportunity Scholarship Board Jane Park Seattle 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 8/31/2025

Peninsula College Board of Trustees Joe Floyd Sequim 10/12/2021 10/12/2021 9/30/2025

Peninsula College Board of Trustees Claire Roney Port Townsend 10/21/2021 10/21/2021 9/30/2023

Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission Ann Wolken Bonney Lake 10/12/2021 10/12/2021 1/19/2025

Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission Helen Jung Snohomish 10/7/2021 10/7/2021 1/20/2023

Public Employees' Benefits Board Harry Bossi Bothell 10/12/2021 10/12/2021 10/1/2023

Public Employees' Benefits Board Elyette Weinstein Olympia 10/7/2021 10/7/2021 10/1/2023

Public Employees' Benefits Board Yvonne Tate Bellevue 10/28/2021 10/28/2021 10/1/2023

Public Employees' Benefits Board Thomas MacRobert Olympia 10/28/2021 10/28/2021 10/1/2023

Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Edward Nicholson Vancouver 10/1/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2022

Renton Technical College Board of Trustees Shaunie Wheeler - James Kent 10/21/2021 10/21/2021 9/30/2026

School Employees' Benefits Board Pamela Kruse Olympia 10/12/2021 10/12/2021 9/30/2022

School Employees' Benefits Board Alison Poulsen Valleyford 10/7/2021 10/7/2021 9/30/2023

School Employees' Benefits Board Daniel Gossett Everett 10/7/2021 10/7/2021 9/30/2023

Sentencing Guidelines Commission TIMOTHY WETTACK MERCER ISLAND 10/21/2021 10/21/2021 8/2/2024

Serve Washington Thomas Tobin Seattle 10/21/2021 10/21/2021 2/15/2023

Technology Services Board David Danner Olympia 10/1/2021 11/1/2021 10/31/2024

Technology Services Board Tracy Guerin Olympia 10/1/2021 11/1/2021 10/31/2024

Technology Services Board Vikki Smith Lacey 10/1/2021 11/1/2021 10/31/2024

Tourism Marketing Authority Board of Directors, Washington Jaime Loucky Seattle 10/29/2021 10/29/2021 6/30/2025

Tourism Marketing Authority Board of Directors, Washington Chris Sbarbaro Issaquah 10/29/2021 10/29/2021 6/30/2022

Universal Health Care Commission Bidisha Mandal Pullman 10/29/2021 10/29/2021 7/25/2022

Universal Health Care Commission Stella Vasquez Wapato 10/29/2021 10/29/2021 7/25/2022

Universal Health Care Commission Estell Williams Seattle 10/29/2021 10/29/2021 7/25/2023

Universal Health Care Commission Mohamed Shidane Auburn 10/29/2021 10/29/2021 7/25/2023