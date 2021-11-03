Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - October 2021

|Board Served
|Member
|City
|Selected Date
|Term Start Date
|Position End
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Lin Zhou
|Tacoma
|10/1/2021
|10/11/2021
|10/9/2024
|Kenny Ryan
|Seattle
|10/1/2021
|10/11/2021
|10/9/2024
|Dominga Soliz
|Olympia
|10/18/2021
|11/1/2021
|1/1/2075
|Pete Fisher
|Fife
|10/12/2021
|11/19/2021
|11/18/2025
|Sascha West
|Bellevue
|10/15/2021
|10/15/2021
|6/30/2022
|Duane Goehner
|Leavenworth
|10/12/2021
|10/12/2021
|1/31/2025
|Aaron Young
|MALAGA
|10/12/2021
|10/12/2021
|1/31/2023
|Jeffrey Anaya
|Brush Prairie
|10/4/2021
|10/4/2021
|6/30/2026
|Jared Couch
|Sedro-Woolley
|10/4/2021
|10/4/2021
|6/30/2026
|Nickeia Hunter
|Vancounver
|10/4/2021
|10/4/2021
|6/30/2027
|Walter Kendricks
|Spokane
|10/4/2021
|10/4/2021
|6/30/2026
|Sonia Joseph
|Auburn
|10/22/2021
|10/22/2021
|6/30/2025
|Trishandra Pickup
|Poulsbo
|10/22/2021
|10/22/2021
|6/30/2023
|Annalesa Thomas
|Tacoma
|10/22/2021
|10/22/2021
|6/30/2027
|Katrina Johnson
|TACOMA
|10/22/2021
|10/22/2021
|6/30/2024
|George "Alex" Koval
|Vancouver
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|6/30/2024
|Thanh Kirkpatrick
|Lake Forest Park
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|6/30/2024
|Josephine Tamayo Murray
|Sequim
|10/21/2021
|10/21/2021
|10/19/2025
|Kristopher Peters
|Olympia
|10/26/2021
|10/26/2021
|9/30/2027
|Sarah Lawson
|Maple Valley
|10/26/2021
|10/26/2021
|6/30/2027
|Eugenia Woo
|Seattle
|10/1/2021
|10/13/2021
|10/12/2025
|Robert Mack
|Tacoma
|10/1/2021
|10/13/2021
|10/12/2025
|Karin Morris
|Olympia
|10/21/2021
|10/21/2021
|9/30/2024
|Naomi Marteeny
|Kirkland
|10/21/2021
|10/21/2021
|9/30/2022
|Danna Summers
|Kenmore
|10/12/2021
|10/12/2021
|1/6/2022
|Bernard Thomas
|Ferndale
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|1/6/2024
|Beth Krehbiel
|Olympia
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|1/6/2024
|Shellea Quillen
|JBLM
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|1/6/2024
|Dani Hoffman
|Seattle
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|1/6/2022
|Sheryl Fryberg
|Tulalip
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|1/6/2024
|Breean Beggs
|Spokane
|10/21/2021
|11/3/2021
|11/2/2024
|Jimmy Hung
|Vashon
|10/21/2021
|11/3/2021
|11/2/2024
|Nicole McGrath
|Seattle
|10/21/2021
|11/3/2021
|11/2/2024
|Imari Romeo
|University Place
|10/21/2021
|11/3/2021
|11/2/2024
|Denise Jones-Baucke
|Bellevue
|10/19/2021
|10/19/2021
|9/30/2022
|Jimmy Chung
|Woodinville
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|6/30/2025
|Christine Blake
|Blaine
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|6/30/2025
|Arlene Dorrough
|Seatac
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|6/30/2025
|Anjali D'Souza
|Seattle
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|6/30/2025
|Cheryl Miller
|Silverdale
|10/4/2021
|10/4/2021
|9/30/2026
|Jane Park
|Seattle
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|8/31/2025
|Joe Floyd
|Sequim
|10/12/2021
|10/12/2021
|9/30/2025
|Claire Roney
|Port Townsend
|10/21/2021
|10/21/2021
|9/30/2023
|Ann Wolken
|Bonney Lake
|10/12/2021
|10/12/2021
|1/19/2025
|Helen Jung
|Snohomish
|10/7/2021
|10/7/2021
|1/20/2023
|Harry Bossi
|Bothell
|10/12/2021
|10/12/2021
|10/1/2023
|Elyette Weinstein
|Olympia
|10/7/2021
|10/7/2021
|10/1/2023
|Yvonne Tate
|Bellevue
|10/28/2021
|10/28/2021
|10/1/2023
|Thomas MacRobert
|Olympia
|10/28/2021
|10/28/2021
|10/1/2023
|Edward Nicholson
|Vancouver
|10/1/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2022
|Shaunie Wheeler - James
|Kent
|10/21/2021
|10/21/2021
|9/30/2026
|Pamela Kruse
|Olympia
|10/12/2021
|10/12/2021
|9/30/2022
|Alison Poulsen
|Valleyford
|10/7/2021
|10/7/2021
|9/30/2023
|Daniel Gossett
|Everett
|10/7/2021
|10/7/2021
|9/30/2023
|TIMOTHY WETTACK
|MERCER ISLAND
|10/21/2021
|10/21/2021
|8/2/2024
|Thomas Tobin
|Seattle
|10/21/2021
|10/21/2021
|2/15/2023
|David Danner
|Olympia
|10/1/2021
|11/1/2021
|10/31/2024
|Tracy Guerin
|Olympia
|10/1/2021
|11/1/2021
|10/31/2024
|Vikki Smith
|Lacey
|10/1/2021
|11/1/2021
|10/31/2024
|Jaime Loucky
|Seattle
|10/29/2021
|10/29/2021
|6/30/2025
|Chris Sbarbaro
|Issaquah
|10/29/2021
|10/29/2021
|6/30/2022
|Bidisha Mandal
|Pullman
|10/29/2021
|10/29/2021
|7/25/2022
|Stella Vasquez
|Wapato
|10/29/2021
|10/29/2021
|7/25/2022
|Estell Williams
|Seattle
|10/29/2021
|10/29/2021
|7/25/2023
|Mohamed Shidane
|Auburn
|10/29/2021
|10/29/2021
|7/25/2023
|Nicole Gomez
|Seattle
|10/29/2021
|10/29/2021
|7/25/2024