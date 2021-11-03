M-Financial Group is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed lender

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the company M-Financial Group, LLC, operating the website https://www.m-financialgroup.com is fraudulently marketing itself as a finance lender in California. The company claims it has a “California Department of Business Oversight License #603L321,” and that it is “a California Finance Lender under NMLS 1099109.” In fact, the license number and the NMLS unique identifier belong to the legitimate company and DFPI licensed lender Civic Financial Services, LLC, doing business as both Civic Home Loans and Civic Private Money Lending.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.