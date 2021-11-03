CoverME.gov Now Open for Shopping and Enrolling in Affordable Health Insurance

Mainers can shop for plans, compare options, and enroll in 2022 health coverage

Governor Janet Mills is encouraging Maine people to visit CoverME.gov, Maine's new Health Insurance Marketplace, to shop for and select affordable health insurance coverage for 2022 during the Open Enrollment period now under way.

Since the start of Open Enrollment on Monday, November 1, 8,500 Maine people have visited CoverME.gov, Maine's state-based health insurance marketplace. Of those, 3,500 have newly created accounts, the first step in enrolling. 7,500 people have used the Plan Compare tool on CoverME.gov, a new tool recently unveiled by Governor Mills and launched on October 15 ahead of open enrollment, to provide Maine people information about eligibility for financial assistance and evaluate plan options. Additionally, over 50,000 Maine people enrolled in a Marketplace plan in 2021 have received their renewal notices with information on the new system.

The enrollment deadline for coverage beginning January 1, 2022, is December 15, 2021. New this year, at the direction of the Governor, CoverME.gov gives Maine residents an extra month of Open Enrollment, through January 15, 2022, to sign up for 2022 coverage.

This year, Maine people can take advantage of additional federal financial assistance that makes coverage more affordable than ever. More than 80 percent of people shopping at CoverME.gov qualify for help paying for health insurance. With extra assistance from the American Rescue Plan, nearly 25 percent of consumers in Maine enrolled in a plan in 2021 with a monthly premium of $10 or less. This assistance will continue to be available in 2022. Even those who were not eligible in the past because of their income can likely get assistance to lower monthly premiums and other out-of-pocket costs.

"CoverME.gov is helping Maine people afford the health care they'll need in 2022" said Governor Mills. "As we continue to tackle the pandemic and move our economic recovery forward, it's never been more important to be able to see your doctor, receive care, get your medications, stay healthy, and contribute to our state, without sacrificing your family's financial stability. I urge anyone who needs affordable coverage to visit CoverME.gov today."• "CoverME.gov is connecting the people of Maine with affordable, high-quality health coverage," said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. "We encourage anyone in need of health insurance to visit CoverME.govto find and enroll in a plan for 2022. Even if you haven't qualified for financial assistance in previous years, it's worth checking again because coverage is more affordable than ever."

At CoverME.gov, Maine people can compare plans, apply for financial assistance, and enroll in a 2022 health plan. Health plans offered onCoverME.gov provide quality, comprehensive private coverage that will protect consumers if they have an accident or major illness and support preventive screenings and visits. Free enrollment help is available to help consumers find the plan that meets their needs and budget. This year, 71 health plans are being offered through CoverME.gov. Visit coverme.gov/localhelp or call (866) 636-0355/TTY 711 (for languages other than English, choose option 4) for information.

As in previous years, those who already have a Marketplace plan will be automatically re-enrolled in their current plan or the most similar offering from their health insurance carrier. However, consumers are encouraged to visit CoverME.govto check out new plans and update their family and income information, as new financial assistance is available that may offer more affordable coverage that best meets their needs.

People who apply through CoverME.gov who are eligible for MaineCare will have their application sent to MaineCare for review. Eligible Maine people can enroll in MaineCare at any time of year.

With CoverME.gov now launched, the Department of Health and Human Services' (DHHS) Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace will begin a marketing campaign to raise awareness of Maine consumers' options for coverage through the Marketplace.

Along with the state's expansion of MaineCare to more than 85,000 Maine people, CoverME.gov is at the heart of Maine's effort to ensure that people can see their doctor, afford their medications, and stay healthy. Governor Mills' Made for Maine Health Coverage Act – which passed the Legislature with a strong bipartisan majority – authorized DHHS to run a State-based Health Insurance Marketplace and made some of the most common medical visits less costly, as part of a larger plan to improve private health insurance for Maine people and small businesses.

The Department took the first step in the transition to a State-based Marketplace during the 2021 Open Enrollment Period (from November 1, 2020 to December 15, 2020), by launching a hybrid Federal-State Marketplace, following Maine's use of a fully Federal system since 2014. Maine received full approval to complete the transition to CoverME.gov in October, and it is now the official platform where Maine people can shop for and enroll in private coverage.