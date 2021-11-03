BPW approves funding for safe and reliable drinking water, energy-saving climate progress

Board of Public Works approves funding for safe and reliable drinking water and energy-saving climate progress Grants and loans will reduce energy consumption and save money

BALTIMORE (Nov. 3, 2021) – The Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis approved more than $3.7 million in grants and loans today to improve a drinking water system and increase the use of climate-friendly renewable energy. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

“These are smart environmental investments that protect public health and safety and green and grow the state’s economy,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles.

The following projects were approved today:

Koontz Water Treatment Plant Upgrade and Rehabilitation and Midland-Gilmore Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project – Allegany County Funding of $3,571,774 – a $1,785,887 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $1,785,887 grant in the form of forgiveness of a Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan, both to the Town of Lonaconing – will help pay for the upgrade and rehabilitation of the Koontz Water Treatment Plant and the rehabilitation of the Midland-Gilmore Water Treatment Plant to improve the efficiency and performance of both plants. Both facilities are aged and in need of upgrades. This project will improve water quality and reduce the operation and maintenance costs for Lonaconing. The improvements will allow the Charlestown Water Treatment Plant to be decommissioned while maintaining Lonaconing’s current capacity. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

Federalsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade to Conserve Energy project – Caroline County A $171,172 Energy Water Infrastructure Program grant to the Town of Federalsburg, in addition to a previous $1,818,993 grant, will help fund a project that includes the construction of a solar panel system to generate renewable energy for the operation of the Federalsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant. This board action is for additional construction management and inspection services and the connection of the solar generating system into the Delmarva Power electric grid to save electricity costs. The project will help the state achieve its ambitious greenhouse gas reduction and clean and renewable energy goals. Under an agreement between the Maryland Energy Administration and the Maryland Department of the Environment funding will be provided from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund.

