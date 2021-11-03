Angelicae Sinensis Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Murray Int'l Trading is recalling the Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis because it may contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium. Angelicae Sinensis is often used to make soup.

Lead and cadmium are toxic substances present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some of these heavy metals from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. In general, the small exposure to lead does not pose a significant public health concern. However, exposure to larger amounts of lead and cadmium can cause poisoning. While these heavy metals can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of heavy metals that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with heavy metal poisoning may not look or act sick. Heavy metal poisoning in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

Angelicae Sinensis was distributed in retail stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Virginia, Delaware, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas through retail stores.

The Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis is packed in a green plastic bags weighing 16oz (454g) and 12oz (340g).

The recall was initiated after FDA routine sampling revealed elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the product. Subsequent investigation is underway. Consumers who have purchased Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-230-7888. The Call Center will be open from Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm EST.