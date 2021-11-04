Chatsworth Grows in Digital Payment
In 2022 Chatsworth sees further payment innovation with the adoption of decentralized finance, blockchain technology, contactless payments, etc.
In 2022 we will see an acceleration in digital payments and a drastic adoption of mobile payments. Today, four in five Americans used some form of digital payment in 2021.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the world began its journey into the metaverse, while in the real-world innovation in digital payments accelerated. Chatsworth Securities LLC, an investment bank with expert FinTech advisors in the digital payments vertical: recruited new talent, established fresh partnerships and channeled the new skills required to effectively advise companies in digital payments.
— Marcus Magarian
Chatsworth has developed a range of new engagements in the United States and Europe and has established a bridge for US companies to take market share in Europe. “We have a niche that I have not seen anywhere else in the market, to bridge: language, technical know-how, and execution skills under one umbrella,” said Marcus Magarian, Managing Director at Chatsworth. “Being able to read code, advise customers using analytical data, understanding the importance of database structures, and having worked for SaaS companies’ gives Chatsworth a great advantage” continued Mr. Magarian.
Cash payments declined by 16 percent globally in 2020, stated McKinsey in its Global payments 2021: Transformation amid turbulent undercurrents. Why all the excitement? This will accelerate the growth of digital banks led by the mobile device: P2P payments and the contactless options aka tap and pay. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 67% of the retailers in the United States now accept some form of contactless payment. In Europe, Visa reported that 75% of in-store payments are now contactless. As a result, people are adjusting to tapping their smartphones to make a payment or scanning a QR code to cover their bill at a restaurant.
In 2022 Chatsworth sees further payment innovation. The adoption of digital-only banking will continue to accelerate Decentralized Finance, leveraging blockchain technology, while becoming more mainstream as it can provide lightning-fast, cheap, and reliable payment processing services without sacrificing security. Analytical data help tell the story and show the trends, and that data taken from the payments space is digital gold to any company attempting to sell a product.
About Chatsworth Securities LLC
Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm based in Greenwich CT with over 25 years of experience providing a wide range of services to institutional clients. The principal areas of its business are advisory services and private capital raising for companies, alternative investment funds, and technology. It has served as a financial advisor and raised capital for both domestic and international transactions and has substantial experience in mergers & acquisitions in the FinTech & MarTech sectors that capture large amounts of analytical data.
