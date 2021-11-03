Submit Release
ADVISORY: Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing Tomorrow on Parole Sunset Proposal 

Policy Hearing - Eliminating Lifetime Parole

ROYERSFORD, November 3, 2021 – State Senator Katie Muth (D- Berks/Chester/Montgomery), chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will host a virtual public hearing tomorrow to discuss a proposal to sunset parole in Pennsylvania. 

The hearing will be held tomorrow, Thursday, November 4 at 10 a.m. virtually on Zoom. Participants can register on Zoom by clicking here.

Senator Muth will join state Senators Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), Judy Schwank (D-Berks and Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) to discuss a proposal to eliminate lifetime parole in Pennsylvania.

Confirmed participants in the Policy Committee Hearing include three Pennsylvania residents impacted by the parole system; Megan French-Marceilin, Color of Change; Reuben Jones, Dignity and Power Now; Insha Rahman, Vera Institute for Justice; Nicole Porter, Sentencing Project; and Kier Bradford-Grey, partner in Montgomery McCracken’s Litigation Department.

The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

Media participation is encouraged.

 

