SuperViz Announces Matterport Integration for Immersive Meetings Inside 3D Tours
SuperViz brings immersive collaboration with a sense of presence to Matterport 3D tours. The integration turns any tour into a metaverse experience.NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperViz Announces Matterport Partnership - New integration bring immersive remote collaboration to 3D tours
SuperViz, the leader in immersive spatial collaboration for remote real estate sales and design, today announced a partnership with Matterport, who is leading the digital transformation of the built world. This move provides Matterport users the ability to host fully immersive meetings inside their 3D tours.
The SuperViz team is committed to improving global access to remote collaboration. The new integration with Matterport creates an incredibly powerful digital solution for people working in all phases of the real estate industry, from construction and design teams to sales agents and property managers. With SuperViz video conferencing and telepresence technology, people can host meetings inside real-world locations and 3D models as if they were there together.
Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. Their all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin which can be used to design, build, operate, promote and understand any space.
SuperViz leads the way in building collaborative capabilities inside spatial data. It’s not just a meeting overlay on a project but actually allows for virtual face-to-face interaction inside the 3D space, complete with avatars, shared screen views, and a full suite of meeting tools.
The integration is designed to be seamless for users of both platforms. They simply create a SuperViz account, log in, and paste a link to an existing Matterport 3D tour. Once the project is created, it takes only moments to set up a meeting. SuperViz meetings can be accessed from browsers on any computer or mobile device. No software or downloads are needed.
SuperViz helps remove barriers by providing tools to virtually meet together inside a physical space, no matter where everyone is located. The company continues to explore partnerships that expand digital options to improve the way people connect and collaborate remotely.
Check out a demonstration video here: https://youtu.be/LeNGgFWjDz0
SuperViz is a global telepresence platform that provides immersive remote collaboration tools for all phases of real estate development, construction, and sales. The platform simplifies the use of video conferencing, 360° scenes, and a full suite of professional meeting tools to bring people together inside 3D virtual space.
