Attorney General Donovan & State’s Attorney Hughes to Host Franklin County Expungement Clinic on November 19th

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Franklin County State’s Attorney Jim Hughes will host a free expungement tele-clinic on Friday, November 19th, with appointments available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Expungements wipe from your record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed. Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The free clinic will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions from Franklin County and will be open to the public by telephone appointment.

“Expunging criminal records gives Vermonters a fresh start by providing greater educational, economic, and social opportunities,” said Attorney General Donovan. “My office is committed to creating continued access to expungements for all eligible Vermonters. I thank State’s Attorney Hughes, Code for BTV, and Legal Services Vermont for their assistance with this expungement clinic.”

Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office will offer free assistance with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. Vermonters should schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office’s expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033 by November 16, 2021.

More information on expungements generally is available at Vermont Legal Aid’s website at www.vtlawhelp.org/expungement.

Last modified: November 3, 2021