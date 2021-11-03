PSD Announces Release of 2021 Broadband Deployment Data

The Department of Public Service is pleased to announce the release of the 2021 broadband deployment data. According to the data, 29.2% of Vermont locations have access to service at 100/100 Mbps through Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service, and 80.3% of Vermont business and residential locations have access to broadband service at 25/3 Mbps or better. Conversely, 19.7% of Vermont locations lack access to broadband of at least 25/3 Mbps, while 3.8% of the state’s business and residential locations lack access to service at 4/1 Mbps.

Pursuant to Vermont statutes (30 V.S.A. § 202e(e) and 30 V.S.A. § 7515b, the PSD annually collects deployment data from broadband service providers and publishes anonymized maps and statistics.