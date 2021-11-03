Submit Release
PSD Announces Release of 2021 Broadband Deployment Data

The Department of Public Service is pleased to announce the release of the 2021 broadband deployment data. According to the data, 29.2% of Vermont locations have access to service at 100/100 Mbps through Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service, and 80.3% of Vermont business and residential locations have access to broadband service at 25/3 Mbps or better. Conversely, 19.7% of Vermont locations lack access to broadband of at least 25/3 Mbps, while 3.8% of the state’s business and residential locations lack access to service at 4/1 Mbps.

Pursuant to Vermont statutes (30 V.S.A. § 202e(e) and 30 V.S.A. § 7515b, the PSD annually collects deployment data from broadband service providers and publishes anonymized maps and statistics

