Blackstone Res N (SWX:CH0460027110)BAAR, ZUG, SCHWITZERLAND, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackstone Resources AG demonstrates first-ever manufacturing of lithium- ion batteries via 3D printing in Europe.
BAAR, Switzerland 02.11.2021. Blackstone Resources AG (SWX; symbol BLS, ISIN CH0460027110) is pleased to announce that Blackstone Technology GmbH, a subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG, will present a groundbreaking development in Germany. At the press conference on 7.12.21, the first lithium-ion batteries produced entirely in Germany will be presented in a market-ready form at our Gigafactory in Döbeln/Saxony.
Axel Kahn will moderate the press conference.
"We are excited to finally lift the curtain and present our revolutionary manufacturing process to the global public," said Ulrich Ernst, Founder and CEO of Blackstone Resources AG. "Our 3D printed batteries are a world first - and a game changer: we use them to achieve a 20% increase in charge carrier energy density while dramatically reducing environmental impacts." In fact, Blackstone Thick Layer Technology ©, significantly reduces energy consumption in battery manufacturing and the cost of production. "In doing so, the process relies on an environmentally friendly, purely water- based process and reduces waste materials by 50%." Our patented technology has immense potential and far-reaching consequences for the electromobility of the future. At the press conference on December 7, 2021, our partners will also present their first pilot projects in Döbeln", explains Ulrich Ernst.
World first 3D printing as a tool in the fight against climate change
The event is causing a stir in both the industry and the media on the occasion of numerous milestones: For the first time, members of the press will be able to witness the production of the 3D- printed lithium-ion batteries in Germany. "Our quantum leap in battery manufacturing is making an important and sustainable contribution to the transport transition and in the fight against climate change", says Serhat Yilmaz, CMO of Blackstone.
A selection of special guests will also contribute to the exclusive exchange at the event. A presentation by Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President Thomas Sautter of Voith Group Heidenheim, Germany, is also eagerly anticipated. A battery system supplier of Blackstone will also use the day to present first modules with the high- tech batteries.
Press representatives are cordially invited to the event on 7.12.21. Registrations are currently still possible at https://events.blackstoneresources.ch/
Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery-metals market and offers direct exposure to the battery-technology revolution.
Presently, Blackstone Technology GmbH builds up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology © which allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.
Electric vehicles and batteries have driven the demand for large quantities of various metals. Therefore, Blackstone Resources sets up, develops, and manages production-refineries for battery- metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel and copper.
