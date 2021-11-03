30th Annual Heritage Awards to Recognize Art Hamilton for Long-Time Public Service to Arizona

I always look at challenges as opportunities, rather than problems, and am incredibly honored to receive this distinguished award for my work and passion for Arizona and its people.” — Art Hamilton

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world often divided by politics and opinions, Arizona native Art Hamilton has long been recognized as a voice of reason and leadership. The 30th annual Heritage Awards will honor Hamilton for his peerless dedication to “public service, civility and building consensus for the betterment of Arizona” at the upcoming Nov. 10 awards banquet. Heritage Award winners comprise Arizona’s top contributors to business, law and politics, arts and entertainment, athletics, and civil society.

Hamilton is a former member of the Arizona legislature, having served in the Arizona House of Representatives for 26 years, where he was respected by both sides of the aisle. He was honored by the Arizona Republic in 2008 as one of the 10 best modern legislators in Arizona history and was the first African-American and only Arizonan to be elected as President of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“I am incredibly proud of the trusted relationships I’ve developed with those on both sides of the aisle as well as the ability to contribute to the wonderful state of Arizona,” Hamilton said. “I always look at challenges as opportunities, rather than problems, and am incredibly honored to receive this distinguished award for my work and passion for Arizona and its people.”

A Phoenix resident and graduate of Phoenix College, Hamilton is the founder of The Art Hamilton Group, LLC, which assists local, state, and national organizations with navigating political processes to move their organizations closer to their goals. Previously, he founded another public relations firm and served as a senior public affairs representative at the Salt River Project, Phoenix-based water and electric utility company, for 34 years.

Mike Hummel, the CEO, and general manager of the Salt River Project will present Hamilton with the Heritage Award. The Salt River Project is a presenting sponsor of the annual event. The event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave.

To learn more or register for the Heritage Awards, please visit http://azchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/2021-heritage-award-dinner-235847.

About The Heritage Awards

For 30 years, the Heritage Awards have recognized Arizona’s most well-known contributors to business, law and politics, arts and entertainment, athletics, and civil society.

