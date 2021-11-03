Book Release: Winning the B2B Sale in China
Chronicling the evolution of China’s sales landscape for the past 20 yearsSHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book, Winning the B2B Sale in China, will be launched on 10 November 2021 at 20:00 hrs (Singapore time, GMT +8). The book chronicles the trials, tribulations, and success stories of numerous B2B sales adventures During the online book launch, viewers can ask any questions to the author, c.j. Ng, and get candid responses about what it is like selling in China. c.j. will also be sharing his observations about the evolution of China’s sales landscape from the early 2000’s till today. Readers can log on to https://yoopay.cn/event/04702722 to register for this online book launch
The book has gathered positive reviews from experienced sales managers in China. “Insightful and practical. c.j. shares his expertise in the whys and hows when building trust with Chinese customers, formulating and executing China sales strategies, and coaching the sales team for success." says Ethan Wang, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, Tenneco
Oscar Wu, CEO, Ondal Medical Systems China, says “All the tips in the book are so close to our real sales life. The case studies shared were almost identical to the ones from our company. ”
Another reader, Kelvin Tan, Managing Director, Klasmann-Deilmann China, says “The detailed accounts of how the business environment in China has evolved over the years and how to navigate the intricate landscapes are clearly spelled by c.j.
As part of the book launch, Amazon Kindle will be giving free downloads for all Kindle orders from 9 November 2021 at 16:00 hrs (Singapore time) till 12 November 2021 at 15:59 hrs. Readers can log on to https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JPG9G3G to make free Kindle orders.
The author, c.j. Ng, is the Executive Director of Directions Management Consulting Co., Ltd, a boutigue consulting firm that helps companies achieve better results through their people. Earlier this year, c.j. has co-authored Sales-Map™ , an online Situational Judgment Test, measuring sales proficiency in four stages of the B2B sales process. It is suitable for B2B salespeople from all industries and seniority levels.
Readers can contact the author at his LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cydj001/
