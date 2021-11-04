SuiteSpot Technology Hires First Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Streamline Property Operations With A Single Digital Platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteSpot Technology, a PropTech software solution that helps multifamily real estate operators streamline their unit turnover and maintenance processes, today announced it appointed Darren Sharpe as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Darren will lead the sales, customer success and marketing teams through SuiteSpot’s next phase of growth.

SuiteSpot Technology is seeing increased business momentum and demand for its platform, as more rental property operators are serious about digitizing and streamlining their operation to increase asset and staff performance. Darren will add to this momentum by building out SuiteSpot’s revenue teams.

“We’ve seen sustained revenue growth over the past years and are continuing to accelerate that growth within the multifamily property management sector, with companies like Oxford, Skyline, Bernstein, InterRent, Hazelview, and IMT Residential using SuiteSpot to optimize their unit turnovers, renovations, inspections and maintenance processes,” said Elik Jaeger, SuiteSpot Technology CEO. “Darren is a fantastic leader to help us continue our momentum and bring SuiteSpot even closer to our customers and and partners.”

Darren comes to SuiteSpot with more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience, driving growth across all customer segments and deal sizes. Previously the CRO for Essential Accessibility, he led the company through exponential sales growth and supported a successful Series B round by KKR.

“I truly believe in SuiteSpot’s product-market fit and vision for serving our clients moving forward.’ said Darren Sharpe, SuiteSpot Technology CRO. “I couldn't pass up this opportunity to work with this leadership team to scale up SuiteSpot.”

SuiteSpot Technology has cemented itself as a must-have platform during the pandemic, with property management companies rapidly adopting PropTech software solutions to streamline their operations. Last fall, the company introduced its award winning flagship product SuiteSpot TRIMM™ - a proptech software solution that helps multifamily operators streamline property maintenance with a single mobile platform. SuiteSpot seamlessly incorporates and connects key processes (e.g., work orders, workflows, inspections, renovations, preventative maintenance, fixed asset tracking, workforce and vendor management, etc.) to ensure field processes are driven by key performance indicators (KPIs) that have the most positive impact on net operating income (NOI) and property value.

About SuiteSpot Technology

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

