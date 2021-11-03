Goldmark Advisers, Inc. Expands Scope for Mid-Market transactions with Appointment of David Kernan as Senior MD
Based in Newport Beach, CA. Mr. Kernan brings a rare combination of strategic skills developed as a former hands-on business owner turned investment banker.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 3, 2021 -- Goldmark Advisers, a leading boutique investment bank specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies, announced that David Kernan has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director, based in Newport Beach, CA. Mr. Kernan brings a rare combination of strategic skills developed as a former hands-on business owner turned investment banker. He truly understands the ins and outs of business ownership which serves as a strong foundation enabling him to appreciate the needs of his clients.
“David’s success with middle market companies in diverse industries dovetails
perfectly with our focus,” said Jeffrey Gold, President of Goldmark Advisers, Inc. “His record and reputation for excellence in M&A and capital raising are exactly what we were looking for when we decided to add another senior investment banker to further expand our platform in the middle market.”
In his 15-year investment banking career, Mr. Kernan has advised on and negotiated numerous transactions in a wide range of diverse industrial industries.
“I am excited about the opportunity to join Goldmark Advisers. I have known about their reputation of delivering quality results for years and I am pleased to be part of the team. I look forward to building upon Goldmark’s exceptional record throughout the US and abroad.” said Mr. Kernan.
Prior to joining Goldmark, Mr. Kernan was co-founder of Indicast, a venture backed software company that developed a range of voice application solutions serving the wireless carrier industry, with clients including AT&T. Mr. Kernan was pivotal in the growth of the company and the eventual successful sale to Oracle. Mr. Kernan joined Oracle senior management after his company was acquired.
Mr. Kernan’s corporate career began out of college with Motorola Communications where he quickly advanced and then joined General Electric, where he grew market share from 21% to 54% in the Private Radio Division. He partnered with Citicorp to pursue a management buyout (MBO) to acquire the $700M Private Systems Division from then Ericsson/GE, which was the beginning of his transition from corporate executive to investment banker.
His corporate, MBO and venture start-up experience led him to pursue a successful Investment Banking career, focusing on a range of industries including aerospace, industrials, wireless, automotive, medical device, and renewables. He also has expertise in SPAC structures, advising on both formation and negotiating business combinations. He has advised both US and international clients across multiple industries, on fifty plus transactions, ranging in value from $10M to $300M.
David graduated from Eastern WA State University with a degree in business. For the last 8 years he has passionately pursued high altitude mountaineering and has climbed nine mountains over 14,000’.
Goldmark Advisers is a leading boutique investment bank serving middle market, mostly privately held businesses, in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, business sale, financial restructuring, capital advisory, valuations and fairness opinions. Since 1984, Goldmark Advisers has executed hundreds of transactions across a wide range of industries.
