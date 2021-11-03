EatSleepPizza.com Lets Everyone Wear Their Pizza
The Largest Pizza Apparel Store on The Planet Is Cooking up Sizzling Styles from Around The Pizza World
I figured, if I’m not eating it, I might as well be wearing my favorite food.”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone who would like to wear their love for pizza on their sleeve can now satisfy their style, if not their cravings, at EatSleepPizza.com. This pizza lover’s megastore has quickly become the largest in the land with a wide array of pizza shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops that make the perfect pizza lover gift.

“While I’m lucky enough to be just 20 minutes from New Haven, what many consider to be the pizza capital of America, I’m a great lover of pizza in all its forms from all across the country,” explains EatSleepPizza.com founder Chris Pooley. “I wanted to give other pizza lovers out there an outlet to express the same love for pizza that I have, so EatSleepPizza.com was born.”
According to SliceLife.com, the average American eats 40 pizzas per year, and Fortune magazine indicates that Americans have devoured even more pizza during the pandemic. EatSleepPizza.com was launched to give all pizza lovers a fun way to show the world just how much they love this Italian-originated but now uniquely American comfort food.
“I love pizza.” said Pooley. “So, I figured, if I’m not eating it, I might as well be wearing my favorite food. And we’ve cooked up everything from funny shirts to shirts with regional pizza slang, like apizza and mootz, to pop culture mashups – everything pizza either for yourself or as the perfect gift for any pizza lover.”
EatSleepPizza.com features an extensive catalog of pizza-related apparel. From New Haven to New York, Deep Dish to Apizza, Parmesan to Mozzarella, Margherita to Pepperoni, pizza lovers and their family and friends will find a shop full of fun pizza-related clothing in a ton of colors and sizes to choose.
To browse the selection at the most comprehensive pizza apparel shop on the web today, visit: EatSleepPizza.com
About EatSleepPizza.com
EatSleepPizza.com is the pandemic-induced brainchild of Chris Pooley, a prolific digital marketer and SEO specialist who just happens to live not far from New Haven, CT. Expressing his great love for pizza of all types, he launched EatSleepPizza.com to allow everyone to wear their love for pizza on their sleeve. Learn more and view the extensive selection of pizza and pizza-related apparel at: EatSleepPizza.com
Chris Pooley
Eat Sleep Pizza
