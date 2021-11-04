Abyde Joins forces with Maryland’s State Medical Society to Deliver Comprehensive HIPAA Compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde has just announced its latest partnership with MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, providing complete HIPAA compliance programs and solutions to even more of Maryland’s independent healthcare providers.

With the recently finalized and proposed legislative changes coupled with the official appointment of the new Office for Civil Rights Director, we can expect HIPAA enforcement efforts to kick back into full gear as we finish out 2021 and start off the new year. Abyde’s collaboration with MedChi comes at an essential time to help MedChi members best protect their practice and their patients and avoid the costly repercussions of a HIPAA violation.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Our collaboration with MedChi is another step further in our mission of eliminating HIPAA stress amongst independent healthcare providers,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We sympathize with the complexities associated with meeting everchanging government requirements and are thrilled to be able to provide our industry-leading solutions and support to even more practices’ across the state of Maryland.”

“Partnering with Abyde contributes to our mission in advocating for our physicians on key legislative issues and providing comprehensive practice services for our members,” said MedChi CEO Gene Ransom. “We look forward to working together to help our providers meet essential government standards in the easiest and most cost-effective way possible.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.



About MedChi

MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, is a non-profit membership association of Maryland physicians. It is the largest physician organization in Maryland. The mission of MedChi is to serve as Maryland's foremost advocate and resource for physicians, their patients and the public health of Maryland. For more information, please visit medchi.org.



For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com