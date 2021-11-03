WiselyCare Announces its New Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for Therapeutic Health Socks

The vision of WiselyCare is to provide innovative and intelligent products, making an impression upon society. Our new foot care range will help us to keep doing that.” — WiselyCare spokesperson

CHEYENNE, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US brand WiselyCare has announced the launch of its new crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, which aims to fund its new foot care range of therapeutic health socks for a variety of purposes. The brand is planning to launch a unique product range that includes bamboo and cotton socks for sports, as well as unique products for diabetes care, swollen legs and feet, and people with circulatory problems. The campaign has a goal of raising £7,330 in one month.

The new range includes bamboo and cotton socks infused with aloe vera for sport. The benefits of aloe vera include improved skin hydration, the removal of dead skin cells, and softer skin. WiselyCare’s innovative aloe vera microcapsules woven into the sock’s fabric burst over time, releasing aloe vera into the sock and foot.

The range also includes advanced therapeutic health socks, with patented antibacterial technology, aloe vera microcapsules woven into the material, and Nano Bio-Ray to improve blood flow. This innovative product can be instrumental in helping conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, dry and cracked feet, or circulatory problems. The cotton sock is elastic-free and can be worn by anyone of any age to improve their foot health, intended to offer the feet complete protection and wellness.

WiselyCare’s Indiegogo campaign launched in October and aims to support the launch of production and shipping for their foot care range. The product development and testing phases have already been completed. Production of therapeutic health socks is expected to begin in November 2021, with the first orders being shipped worldwide at the start of 2022.

The new Indiegogo campaign offers a range of perks for backers, including all of the products in WiselyCare’s foot care range. A $45 investment means backers receive the entire collection of therapeutic health socks, as well as an additional gift. Perks are available for backers throughout the world.

Headquartered in Wyoming, WiselyCare exports and supplies its innovative products across the globe. It’s recognised both domestically and internationally for its vast product range of high-quality products at competitive prices, as well as innovations such as the new foot care range. A company spokesperson said: "The vision of WiselyCare is to provide innovative and intelligent products, making an impression upon society. Our new foot care range will help us to keep doing that."