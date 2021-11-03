Due to Increasing Demand Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Market Responsible for Growth 2030

Pandemic Influenza Vaccine

The industry is provided for the period of 2021 to 2030 to assists stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group (Adult Pandemic Influenza Vaccine and Paediatric Pandemic Influenza Vaccine) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Influenza vaccines treat influenza by developing antibodies in the body within two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies protect against infections with the help of the attenuated viruses in the vaccine. These vaccines contain killed or inactivated strains of the influenza virus. The drivers that drive the market growth are increase in the prevalence of influenza, increase in compliance with the influenza vaccine, and effective communication strategies between the prescriber and patients.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

However, the factors such as complexity of influenza vaccine development & approval system and stringent government regulations restraints the market growth. Moreover, technical developments prove as future opportunity for market growth.

The report segments the market on the basis of age group and region.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into adult pandemic influenza vaccine and paediatric pandemic influenza vaccine. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis A.G, Sanofi S.A, Valneva SE, Lupin, Chiron Panacea Pvt Ltd., Solvay and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sementis AG.

