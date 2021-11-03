Veterinary Radiography Market - Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-Term Business Planning Up to 2030

Veterinary Radiography

Extensive analysis of the market by type assists in understanding the various forms of veterinary radiography systems available.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Veterinary Radiography Market by Type (Digital X-ray and Analog X-ray), Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, and Others), Therapeutic Area (Orthopedics and Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), and End User (Clinics, and Hospitals & Academic Institutions) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Veterinary radiography consists of diagnostic medical images generated in veterinary practice, including ultrasonography, CT, MRI, and nuclear imaging. It is essential in providing excess information by noninvasive means. Veterinary radiography is painless; however, sedation is often required to reduce anxiety and stress associated with the procedure in animals.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The global veterinary radiography market is segmented based on type, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region.

Based on type, it is bifurcated into digital X-ray and analog X-ray. Based on animal type, it is divided into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into orthopedics and traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. Based on end user, it is categorized into clinics and hospitals & academic institutions. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Sedecal, Lake Superior X-Ray, Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Universal Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Excelsior Union Limited, Onex Corporation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Veterinary Radiography Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Veterinary Radiography Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Veterinary Radiography Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

