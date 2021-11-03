Increased Household Appliance Demand Contributes To Electric Motor And Generator Market Growth

Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of household appliances is expected to contribute to the growth of the motors and generators manufacturing market in the forecast period. Increasing electrification, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization along with several other factors are boosting the demand for household appliances, which in turn will drive the market for motors. For instance, the global household appliances manufacturing market is expected to grow from $283.8 billion in 2018 to $396.2 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The growing demand for household appliances that function with a motor will thereby drive the market for motors and generators in the forecast period.

The global electric motor and generator market size is expected to grow from $75.05 billion in 2020 to $78.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

Major players covered in the global electric motor and generator industry are Siemens AG, ASMO, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co, ABB Ltd., Nidec, General Electric Co, Baldor Electric Co., Danahar Motion LLC, Krollmorgen Corp, Arc Systems, Brook Crompton, Ingersoll-Rand, Ametek Inc, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., SEW-Eurodrive Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Regal Beloit Corp.

TBRC’s global electric motor and generator market report is segmented by type into motor manufacturing, generator manufacturing, by end-user into industrial, commercial, residential, by application into automobile, maritime, power generation, industrial.

Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Motor Manufacturing, Generator Manufacturing), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Application (Automobile, Maritime, Power Generation, Industrial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric motor and generator market overview, forecast electric motor and generator market size and growth for the whole market, electric motor and generator market segments, and geographies, electric motor and generator market trends, electric motor and generator market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

