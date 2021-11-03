Global Organic Farming Market Size And Organic Farming Market Growth Opportunities

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic farming market is expected grow from $95.38 billion in 2020 to $103.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $151.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. Environmental gain from organic farming is expected to drive the organic farming market.

The organic farming market is associated with the sales of produces by farms that produce them in organic ways. The organic farming is an alternative form of farming for crops and livestock’s produce which doesn't use pesticides, artificial fertilizers, genetically modified organisms and antibiotics to increase the production. This has many benefits to the environment and the individuals using these yields.

Trends In The Global Organic Farming Market

The launch of various schemes by the governments of various countries across the world is promoting organic farming. Due to health benefits and environmental benefits offered by organic products, the governments are promoting organic farming activities by launching various schemes and encouraging the population to shift towards organic products. For instance, the government of India is promoting organic farming under its two dedicated schemes - Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER). Other schemes for promotions of organic farming include Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Network Project for Organic Farming. The launch of similar schemes worldwide is likely to provide ample avenues for organic vegetable farming market’s growth in the near future.

Global Organic Farming Market Segments:

The global organic farming market is further segmented:

By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming

By Method: Crop Diversity, Soil Management, Weed Management, Controlling Other Organisms

By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseed And Pulses, Others

By Geography: The global organic farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic farming market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic farming market, organic farming market share, organic farming market players, organic farming market segments and geographies, organic farming market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic farming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Farming Market Organizations Covered: Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay SA, AkzoNobel N.V, Nalco Holding Company, Bayer AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

