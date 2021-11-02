Submit Release
Gazprom and RusGazDobycha create joint venture to develop Tambeyskoye field in Yamal

The Tambeyskoye field in the Yamal Peninsula is located within three licensed blocks that are currently owned by Gazprom Nedra: Severo-Tambeysky, Zapadno-Tambeysky, and Tasiysky.

In May 2021, Gazprom and RusGazDobycha signed the Master Agreement on the implementation of a joint project for the development of the Tambeyskoye field.

On November 1, 2021, the general meeting of the founding members of Gazprom Dobycha Tambey took place. During the meeting, the parties signed the constituent documents of the joint venture. On November 2, the state registration was completed for the legal entity, which is officially located in the city of Novy Urengoy, Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area.

The Complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG) near the settlement of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region is the only cluster of this kind in the world, combining capacities for gas processing, gas chemistry, and natural gas liquefaction. Its construction began in May 2021.

The CPECG will consist of two major enterprises. The first of them is the integrated complex for natural gas processing and liquefaction (the Gas Processing Complex, or the GPC of CPECG; the project operator is RusKhimAlyans, a joint venture of Gazprom and RusGazDobycha). The second one is the gas chemical complex technically affiliated with the GPC (the GCC of CPECG; the project operator is Baltic Chemical Complex, a subsidiary of RusGazDobycha).

