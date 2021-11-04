Simplotel to Launch New Content Management System for Hotels in Early 2022
Simplotel 2.0 will offer advanced authoring capabilities to designers, and also provide hotel guests tags to simplify filtering of large content from a list.
A website, which is the most profitable storefront for a hotel, also reflects the brand. Simplotel 2.0 will now help deliver the brand experience that our hotel partners desire with a lot more ease.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today pre-announced Simplotel 2.0 — a newer version of its proven Content Management System (CMS) — that will help hotels showcase their brand even better and boost brand visibility further. This new CMS will be available starting in the new year.
Simplotel 2.0 will still be equipped with all the current features, including personalization, which have helped over 2,000 hotels across 21 countries drive more direct bookings through their website. However, the new power-packed CMS will also offer advanced authoring capabilities that will enable creative designers and hotels to conjure up any website design that they can imagine.
Simplotel 2.0 also provides tags that will make it easy for hotel guests to filter large content such as offers or blogs from a list. For example, website visitors browsing through offers of a chain hotel can now filter by property, city, rooms and even by amenities such as dining or excursions.
Simplotel 2.0 has also advanced its mobile-first implementation of hotel websites a step further. Hotels can now decide which content they want to show on the desktop or customize the look and feel of the website on different devices even more by applying different crop ratios to an image based on the type of device.
“In addition to being the most profitable storefront for a hotel, a hotel website also reflects the brand of the hotel”, said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel. “With Simplotel 2.0, we will be able to deliver the brand experience that our hotel partners desire with a lot more ease.”
To learn more about Simplotel visit https://www.simplotel.com/
About Simplotel
Simplotel offers hotels bespoke website and booking engine solutions that have proven to grow direct bookings. These solutions track the customer journey and personalize the web experience for the visitor — the system will also nudge customers who abandon a booking, to return & complete the transaction. Simplotel also provides a phone query management tool for the central reservation desk & an email-marketing solution. Its Google Hotel Ads, SEO & SEM services provide incredible ROI.
Currently, Simplotel powers over 2,000+ happy hotels across 21 countries. The solutions on offer have helped customers accelerate growth in direct bookings (2-10x) & create a strong brand identity online. Simplotel offers straightforward pricing with no hidden charges or a lock-in period. Get in touch with Simplotel for a free website audit!
