30 miles S of Eureka, California
30 miles S of Eureka, CaliforniaPosted on Nov 2, 2021 in Tsunami-alert
Category: Information Bulletin Issue Time: 2021.11.03 00:28:05 UTC Preliminary Magnitude: 4.0(Ml) Lat/Lon: 40.359 / -124.202 Affected Region: 30 miles S of Eureka, California Note: * There is NO tsunami danger from this earthquake. Definition: An information statement indicates that an earthquake has occurred, but does not pose a tsunami threat, or that a tsunami warning, advisory, or watch has been issued for another section of the ocean. View bulletin