Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige signs Executive Order 21-08

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed an Executive Order No. 21-08 today to address Statewide Limits for Social Gatherings, Restaurants, Bars, Social Establishments, and Gyms.

The Executive Order specifies that indoor activity at restaurants, bars and social establishments must continue to require that patrons remain seated with their party, maintain six feet of distance between groups, do not mingle, and wear masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

Under Executive Order 21-08, outdoor activity at restaurants, bars and social establishments is no longer subject to these restrictions.

The Executive Order specifies that the capacity for all indoor high-risk activities, sets indoor capacity at 50%, unless the county implements a policy requiring vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 48 hours, in which case, there is no capacity limit. This includes gyms, as well as bars, restaurants, and social establishments.

The Executive Order is effective Nov. 12, 2021.

