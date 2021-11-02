THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (11 bills) H.Con.Res. 44 – Fiscal State of the Nation Resolution, as amended (Rep. Rice (NY) – Rules) H.R. 1917 – Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 1339 – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act, as amended (Rep. Davids – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 3193 – E-BRIDGE Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 3709 – Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 2220 – To amend title 40, United States Code, to modify the treatment of certain bargain-price options to purchase at less than fair market value, and for other purposes (Rep. Guest – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 390 – To redesignate the Federal Building located at 167 North Main Street in Memphis, Tennessee as the “Odell Horton Federal Building” (Rep. Cohen – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 4679 – To designate the Federal building located at 1200 New Jersey Avenue Southeast in Washington, DC, as the “Norman Yoshio Mineta Federal Building” (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 4660 – To designate the Federal building and United States Courthouse located at 1125 Chapline Street in Wheeling, West Virginia, as the “Frederick P. Stamp, Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse” (Rep. McKinley – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 1064 – RENACER Act (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 760 – Expressing solidarity with Cuban citizens demonstrating peacefully for fundamental freedoms, condemning the Cuban regime's acts of repression, and calling for the immediate release of arbitrarily detained Cuban citizens (Rep. Wasserman Schultz – Foreign Affairs) Possible Consideration of H.R. 3992 – Protect Older Job Applicants Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor and makes in order the following amendments: Pappas Amendment Keller Amendment **Members are advised that consideration of H.R 3992 is possible after last votes on Wednesday.