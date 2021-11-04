Southern Utah Heritage Choir Christmas Concert 2021 With Guest Artists, BYU VOCAL POINT “Wonder of Wonders”
I am so happy to be working with this wonderful group of men in creating an amazing concert that will thrill people of all ages in a must-see event for the Christmas season.”ST. GEORGE, UTAH, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern Utah Heritage Choir will perform their annual Christmas Concert, “Wonder of Wonders” at Crimson Cliffs High School in Washington, Utah, with performances on Friday December 3rd and Saturday December 4th at 7:30 pm with a 2:00 pm Saturday matinee.
— Tami Creamer, Artistic Director
The choir will host Brigham Young University’s, VOCAL POINT, the award-winning and internationally acclaimed male a cappella vocal sensation. Vocal Point is a highly sought-after performing group whose music videos have reached over 90 million views. In 2011, they competed on NBC’s The Sing Off, where they finished in the top five.
“This will be a never-to-be forgotten Christmas experience!” said Heritage Choir Artistic Director, Tami Creamer. “We are very excited for our upcoming concert featuring BYU's VOCAL POINT.” She added, “Two years ago, I began planning this event, but because of COVID, it had to be delayed. I am so happy to be working with this wonderful group of men in creating an amazing concert that will thrill people of all ages in a must-see event for the Christmas season.”
Tickets are now on sale for $20 per person general admission and are available on the Choir’s website, www.HeritageChoir.org or from a choir member.
Creamer said, “Our concert venue at Crimson Cliffs High School offers a beautiful new auditorium for your comfort and pleasure.” That venue is located at 4430 S. Crimson Cliffs Way in Washington, Utah.
The Heritage Choir is under the direction of Principal Conductor, Dr. Ken Peterson, and Assistant Conductor, Kathy Brown; with accompanist and Artistic Director, Tami Creamer; Karen Kennedy at the organ, and Jennifer Redfearn assisting at the piano.
The Heritage Choir is the recipient of “Utah’s Best of State 2020 Award.” The talent of 200 vocalists have elevated the Choir to a position of high regard throughout the community as it has thrilled audiences locally and abroad with inspirational and uplifting music. This Christmas Concert will begin the choir’s twenty-eighth anniversary.
The choir also invites the public to a free Christmas Fireside, “Sing We Noel,” Sunday, December 12th at 7:00 pm in the St. George Tabernacle.
For more information go to HeritageChoir.org, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
