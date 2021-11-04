Small Businesses and Interns Get a Life Raft by Ferry Godmother

Illustration for video game background in Ferry Godmother Dating 2D Sym 3D model of a tractor trailer truck to be used in animation of Ferry Godmother Media video game project Beautiful illustration of a sculpture at Storm King Art Center

Animation by Young Adults is Changing a Century of Marketing Practices

Marketing and advertising will be for changed forever, and Ferry Godmother is leading the next generation to a better future for themselves and the world” — Aquanetta Wright

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid’s impact on small businesses cannot be understated, causing a whopping 37% of them to close their doors. These businesses are trying to get back on their feet, and they’re using some new tricks to help them succeed in a pandemic-ridden world, the foremost among these being animation. There is one small business making their mark by turning their focus towards helping others to a more sustainable business model and giving young adults experience and mentorship, all in the animation space: Ferry Godmother Media.

Many small businesses are using 2D and 3D animation to stand out and attract customers, but animation isn’t easy to get into and can be cost prohibitive. That’s why businesses like Ferry Godmother Productions are helping small businesses to recover by offering animations at 50% of the market rate, and are mentoring young professionals in animation as well as video editing, video game development, and business. For more, www.FerryGodmother.biz.

The U.S. economy is going through some big changes. While many of these are due to the recent pandemic, not all of them have roots in covid. One issue that started before the pandemic is the difficulty that qualified workers are having finding jobs. Because of undesirable corporate conditions and convoluted hiring processes, it’s proving difficult for Americans to find work, with 8.4 million people being unemployed yet seeking jobs. Oddly enough, this is taking place simultaneously with what is known as “the great resignation.” Over the last several months, people have been leaving their jobs in droves, with 2.9% of the entire workforce resigning in August alone. This is happening for a number of reasons, primarily Covid concerns, hopes for better positions, and dreams of self-employment. As you can imagine, with so many people leaving the workforce and being unable to return, this causes some problems. Problems that Ferry Godmother Productions is working to solve.

Ferry Godmother Productions has long been a prominent name in the Hudson Valley region of New York. Starting in the city of Newburgh, they’ve provided Grammy-winning free concerts to the community, contributing to the local economy. The pandemic forced them to halt their usual activities, so they’ve expanded with others.

Ferry Godmother Productions started an internship program back in 2015. Now they have interns from all over the world working remotely on video game development, 3D and 2D animation, illustration, video content creation, and gaming entertainment, making up Ferry Godmother Media. Interns' education levels range from current high school students to master's degree holders. Aquanetta ”FerryGodmother” Wright, president and executive producer of Ferry Godmother Productions, says “ Ferry Godmother Media is a win-win-win situation for everyone. Businesses receive the benefit of keeping up with the modern market trend of animation, the interns get value by working in their chosen industry and receiving support and mentorship, and our company is able to continue to do what we enjoy most: supporting people and their desires.” In addition to supporting businesses and young adults, we are also supporting first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers with our Magic Feet compression sock programs. For every pair we sell, we gift one. Anyone can benefit from her 35 years experience.

Nyah Corra, of Florida is an experienced 2D, 3D, and illustration intern for Ferry Godmother Productions, said, "Collaborating with fellow artists during Ferry Godmother’s internship program was outstanding! I was able to gain real world experience of how a large team would work on one project, all while staying on schedule for production due dates. It has given me a chance to see what my career might look like."

Ferry Godmother Productions, www.FerryGodmother.com, isn't treating the pandemic as a roadblock, but rather as a stepping stone to bring their business to new heights, and is reaching a hand out to other small businesses to help bring them up too. They are determined to help bring the economy back stronger than it ever was, and to that end they're offering small businesses affordable options to market their products or services. Additionally, they are giving young adults the training, experience, and mentorship necessary to bring their unique inspiration, creativity, and products to the world.



