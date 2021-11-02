Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:20 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, law enforcement officers in Prince George’s County, MD, arrested 32 year-old Terrence Lee, of Oxon Hill, MD.

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Lee was extradited to Washington, DC and was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

