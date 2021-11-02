Attention hunters, starting this November, logging operations will take place on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area (CMWMA). The goal of these operations is to salvage dead timber caused by the fire in July-August 2021 and is therefore time sensitive. These operations will continue into the winter and spring as weather permits. There will be crews working behind gates during these operations. Please call 208-799-5010 for more information.
You just read:
Logging operations on Craig Mountain WMA scheduled to begin in November
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.