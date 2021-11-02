Submit Release
Logging operations on Craig Mountain WMA scheduled to begin in November

Attention hunters, starting this November, logging operations will take place on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area (CMWMA). The goal of these operations is to salvage dead timber caused by the fire in July-August 2021 and is therefore time sensitive. These operations will continue into the winter and spring as weather permits. There will be crews working behind gates during these operations. Please call 208-799-5010 for more information.

