TEEN SUMMIT TO FOCUS ON MENTAL WELLNESS & CAREER EXPLORATION FOR YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs presents the 9th Annual Teen Summit on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This year’s Teen Summit is an immersive, extensive virtual experience – introducing over 400 Los Angeles County Alliance 14–18-year-old teens to mental health advocates, industry professionals, and thought leaders from various industries. Our focus is mental wellness for the first half of the day and career exploration for the second half featuring award-winning actress and director, Regina King!
Reports and studies have indicated that mental health issues among young adults have risen significantly over the last few decades. During the Covid-19 pandemic, with the unique difficulties it brought about ranging from anxiety from the illness itself, loss of loved ones, and months of social isolation, the issue of teens’ mental health has become even more concerning. Mental health experts from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, The Social & Emotional Wellness Initiative, REIGN IN US, The SPORTZ DOC, and additional experts will be leading the discussions along with providing resources for better coping mechanisms and tools.
The Teen Summit event will also encourage students to explore careers in high-demand Los Angeles industries. This event will provide students opportunities to network with industry professionals such as employers, community representatives, and more! This year's virtual event will be tied to the Alliance’s Kollab Workforce Development Program. Kollab's mission is to give youth the skills they need to secure meaningful, well-paid work and tools to be successful in life, school, and beyond!
The summit will also feature a conversation and Q&A from the audience with Los Angeles’ own award-winning actress, director, and LA County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs’ Kollab program supporter, Regina King. Regina will speak to students about her own path to success and the challenges she overcame, and answer program participants’ questions about the entertainment industry.
A powerful program like our Teen Summit is made possible by Wells Fargo, Unite Us, Radnet, ABC7, SoCalGas, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
For teens to RSVP, please visit greatfuturesla.org/2021-registration/
Mary Hewitt
Reports and studies have indicated that mental health issues among young adults have risen significantly over the last few decades. During the Covid-19 pandemic, with the unique difficulties it brought about ranging from anxiety from the illness itself, loss of loved ones, and months of social isolation, the issue of teens’ mental health has become even more concerning. Mental health experts from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, The Social & Emotional Wellness Initiative, REIGN IN US, The SPORTZ DOC, and additional experts will be leading the discussions along with providing resources for better coping mechanisms and tools.
The Teen Summit event will also encourage students to explore careers in high-demand Los Angeles industries. This event will provide students opportunities to network with industry professionals such as employers, community representatives, and more! This year's virtual event will be tied to the Alliance’s Kollab Workforce Development Program. Kollab's mission is to give youth the skills they need to secure meaningful, well-paid work and tools to be successful in life, school, and beyond!
The summit will also feature a conversation and Q&A from the audience with Los Angeles’ own award-winning actress, director, and LA County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs’ Kollab program supporter, Regina King. Regina will speak to students about her own path to success and the challenges she overcame, and answer program participants’ questions about the entertainment industry.
A powerful program like our Teen Summit is made possible by Wells Fargo, Unite Us, Radnet, ABC7, SoCalGas, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
For teens to RSVP, please visit greatfuturesla.org/2021-registration/
Mary Hewitt
Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs
+1 818-256-0827
email us here