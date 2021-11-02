Krish R. Krishnan COP26 Update: ‘Take Action, or Face the Heat’
Meeting decarbonization goals using Artificial Intelligence
The scientific evidence of climate change is clear, and we have now reached a fork in the road — one path leads to accelerated crisis and overshoot, and the other to constructive structural change.”LOUDOUN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krish R. Krishnan, Delegate to COP26 and CEO of Zasti.ai, an advanced analytics company offering AI solutions and strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values to the United States healthcare marketplace, issued a statement offering insights into the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
— Krish R. Krishnan
In a message shared with Zasti.ai investors, customers, and other delegates, including global corporate and political leaders, Krishnan advocates solutions including green investments and intelligent decarbonization technology to build pathways for a sustainable future.
Leaders and other interested parties are expecting additional updates from Krish Krishnan throughout the conference. The text of his initial update is below:
The US government made its intentions clear with the formal release of an Executive Order confirming President Biden’s commitment to a net-zero emissions paradigm. However, the diplomatic terrain of the Conference of the Parties (COP) continues to reflect the divergent developmental priorities of economically disparate nations. The summit has been meeting with skepticism by governmental and non-governmental voices, illustrating the many unresolved challenges of implementing the Paris Agreement. But there is still hope — the Emissions Gap Report released earlier in 2021, showed that the Nationally Determined Contributions and additional mitigation pledges carry a 66% chance of limiting temperature rise to 2.7 degrees Celsius by the close of the century. Though insufficient, the numbers signal a start.
While the spotlight shines on the political and technical arena of COP26, there remain questions about who should assume a pioneering role in decarbonization and how. Adaptation, mitigation, and finance are central to how the world chooses to respond to the climate challenge, and industry is at the helm of the fight.
Recent research illustrates a slow yet undeniable rise in the willingness of business leaders to look within. Responsibility and accountability remain core tenets of any organizational shift towards a sustainable future pathway, and companies across the world have started to address emissions as a critical, primary concern. Healthcare and pharma actors such as Kaiser Permanente, the Mayo Clinic, and AstraZeneca have publicly announced their efforts to reduce emissions in a systematic and verifiable fashion. Retailers like Walmart and IKEA have started to re-orient their growth priorities to be in alignment with the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi). These actions within the industry are propelled by a growing interest in adhering to the 1.5-degree global warming target set out by the IPCC.
The scientific evidence of climate change is clear, and businesses across scales have now reached a fork in the road — one path leads to accelerated crisis and overshoot, and the other to constructive structural change. The answer is obvious, and our own experiences in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries show that organizations of all sizes have already begun to make the right choice.
In the lead-up to the COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, it is important to recognize that the US government’s commitments are only as strong as its supporting links. These spans a spectrum of national economic sectors that include agriculture and manufacturing, in addition to healthcare. The Executive Order of January 2021 made it clear that the disclosure of climate risks, though still voluntary, is soon likely to become a mandatory component of business reporting. The SEC’s upcoming rulebook for climate risk disclosure is a strong indication of further systemic change.
The COP26 has today amplified its message of building defenses and constructing resilient economies and environments. Green investments and intelligent decarbonization technologies strengthen the possibility of delivering on our pledge of a sustainable transition. It is now up to businesses to build on this global vision and hit the ground running. This is the only world we have, and smart decisions can help the world stay afloat.
###
For more information or to schedule an interview with Krish Krishnan, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.
About Zasti.ai
The Zasti.ai proprietary carbon emission metrics database and AI platform offer accurate baselining of emission and configurable ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance) compliance reports. The Zasti.ai AI analytics suites provide management teams with actionable insights and assist in meeting decarbonization goals. In partnership with world-renowned academic and research institutions, Zasti is developing a suite of AI platforms and carbon emission metrics database aligning with global ESG requirements.
Please visit: https://zasti.ai/
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
daniel.rene@kglobal.com
ATOM - Zasti's Climate Tech Solution