Healthcare Chaplaincy Network Names Global Executive to Board of Directors
Prema Mathai-Davis
HCCN is doing very important work to promote the role of spiritual care in health and wellness, which is critical to the healing process, especially in hospital settings and follow-up care.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health care nonprofit organization, HealthCare Chaplaincy Network™ (HCCN), has named global executive Prema Mathai-Davis to its Board of Directors. Her appointment will be announced as HCCN celebrates its 60th anniversary at the Wholeness of Life Gala on November 4, 2021.
— Prema Mathai-Davis
"I am honored to join the HealthCare Chaplaincy Network Board. HCCN is doing very important work to promote the role of spiritual care in health and wellness, which is critical to the healing process, especially in hospital settings and follow-up care," said Mathai-Davis. "HCCN is on the cutting edge of healthcare in the 21st century."
Mathai-Davis is known for her excellence in leadership and for producing results that make a difference.
As a CEO in leading the comprehensive business strategy and financial direction of large organizations to drive high-impact growth and profitability, Mathai-Davis has proven success. She has advised leaders of Fortune 500 companies and worked with the Legislative and Executive branches of the US Government on policy development and legislation. Because of her ability in building public-private partnerships to create positive change, she is the recipient of numerous leadership and humanitarian awards.
Among her many awards, she has been named: “Woman of the Year” by Ms. Magazine; “Top 100 Minority Executives” by Crain’s New York; and “25 Most Influential Working Mothers” by Working Mother Magazine.
Mathai-Davis has a Doctorate in Education from Harvard University and Master of Science in Child Development from Delhi University, where she was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for Scholarship. During her Bachelor of Science degree, she was elected nationally as President of the first All-India University Students Model Parliament, which served as a foundation for her leadership journey and career.
Since 1998, Mathai-Davis has been an independent board director for Invesco Funds where she has board oversight for portfolio assets that exceed $429 billion. In addition, she was a partner and co-founder of Quantalytics Research, LLC., a FinTech AI quantitative investment research firm for the non-institutional market. The firm was acquired by Forbes Global Media Holdings, LLC., in October 2019.
From 1994 to 2000, she led an organizational turnaround and drove global visibility as CEO for the YWCA USA, which served two million members nationwide, and affiliates in 100+ countries. She established a new management structure, a strategic planning process, and helped the YWCA regain financial stability. She led the development of high-impact public/private partnerships with leading companies including Nike, 3Com, Avon, Merrill Lynch and IBM and collaborative programs with the White House, United Nations and NASA. She also co-led the effort to create and pass the Violence Against Women Act, working closely with then Senators Joe Biden and Orrin Hatch, who were co-sponsors of the bill. She also created and spearheaded the national “Week Without Violence”
Previously, she served as commissioner for four years for the New York City Department for the Aging (DFTA) where she directed comprehensive services for more than 1.3 million of the elderly. In overseeing a budget of $150 million, she streamlined services through transformative programs and by creating public-private partnerships.
“We're unbelievably excited and honored to have somebody with the background and experience that Prema brings to our board at this exciting time in our development," said Michael H. Schoen, Board Chair. "More importantly, her clear passion about the role of spirituality and the role it plays in healthcare fits our mission perfectly."
HCCN is now the recognized leader in education, research, and advocacy for the importance of spiritual care in health care. The Learning Center at the Spiritual Care Association, HCCN's affiliate, is the most extensive and most successful online chaplain education program worldwide. In recent years, the organization has catalyzed spiritual care research through a grant from the John Templeton Foundation, which has resulted in several ground-breaking studies that provide an evidence base for the effectiveness of spiritual care in health care. Through the development of Common Standards and Quality Indicators in chaplaincy care, the publication of several key white papers, and the annual Caring for the Human Spirit® Conference, HCCN’s outreach and advocacy is now felt throughout the field of chaplaincy, nationally and internationally.
More About HealthCare Chaplaincy Network
The HealthCare Chaplaincy Network is a nonprofit health care organization that helps people and families faced with the distress of illness and suffering to find spiritual comfort and meaning. HCCN provides clinical pastoral education, continuing professional education, and research on the effectiveness of chaplaincy care. For more information, visit www.healthcarechaplaincy.org or call 212-644-1111.
Follow HealthCare Chaplaincy Network on Facebook here or at https://www.facebook.com/healthcarechaplaincy
Molly Sabala
HealthCare Chaplaincy Network
+1 212-644-1111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn