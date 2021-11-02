Security Analytics Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players
Security Analytics Market
Rise in cybercrime rates, the adoption of security analytics solution is like to increase which is estimated to drive the growth of security analytics market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major shift toward bring your own device (BYOD) trend along with penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices drives the growth of the market. Moreover, with growth in adoption of advanced technologies, the instances of cyber-attacks have also increased, which will drive the demand for security analytics, thus fueling the growth of the market. However, lack of expertise and awareness is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in adoption of big data analytics and cloud infrastructure due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6629
The key players profiled are
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise .
• Fire Eye Inc.
• Alert Logic
• Juniper Networks
• Blue Coat Systems Inc.
• Arbor Networks Inc.
• LogRhytm Inc.
• IBM Corp.
• International Business Machine Corp.
Impact of COVID-19 on Security Analytics Market
• The pandemic has created an enormous challenge for businesses worldwide to continue operating despite massive shutdowns of offices and other facilities.
• However, the changing nature of working has affected the IT security. Therefore, organization are able to witness the increased the risk of cyber-attacks.
• Moreover, organizations are realizing the importance of the security analytics market to give businesses the ability to foresee security threats using analytics software. Its value has increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic as there are threats that could destroy the infrastructure of a business and its systems.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6629
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Other Trending Reports -
Content Security Gateway Market
Cognitive Security Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn